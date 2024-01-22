New Concept Renderings Released for the New Parkside Market Coming to Downtown Disney

More change is coming to Downtown Disney, as concept art for the new Parkside Market, a curated collection of four diverse culinary concepts all under one roof, has been released.

What’s Happening:

Located as part of the expansion of the west end of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort

The all-new location will be home to Korean-forward fast-casual eatery Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, GG’s Chicken Shop and an al fresco second story bar.

Two new concept renderings were released today, showing the exterior of the building as well as the interior of the second story al fresco bar.

The Disney Parks Blog Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks. Sip & Sonder , from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites. GG’s Chicken Shop , from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast. A second story bar will be an al fresco spot offering great views to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails from mixologists who infuse, muddle, stir, shake and swizzle the freshest mixes using local ingredients and artful garnishes. Refreshing selections will include frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.

The Parkside Market is expected to open in late 2024.