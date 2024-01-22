Two-Story, Permanent Earl of Sandwich Location Coming to the West End of Downtown Disney

Earl of Sandwich is about to make another couple of moves throughout the Downtown Disney District, as it was just announced that a new two-story location is in development.

This new two-story location for Earl of Sandwich will be located within the new west end development of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort

The lower level of the new location will be the familiar Earl of Sandwich quick service experience, while the upper level will be a table-service gastropub.

Here, you will be able to pick up sandwiches such as The Original 1762, The Full Montagu or the must-have Holiday Turkey, as well as hand-crafted wraps, salads and sweets.

Earl of Sandwich will be relocated from its temporary location on the east end of the district near the Esplanade to make way for the design and construction of an all-new Porto’s Bakery.

The original Earl of Sandwich location was displaced back in 2022 when it, alongside the AMC Theater, Sugarboo, and the Starbucks West location were closed to make way for new projects within Downtown Disney.

