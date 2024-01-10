Tortilla Jo’s in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort Sets Closing Date

Tortilla Jo’s in the Downtown Disney district at Disneyland Resort will be closing in March as several new restaurants plan to open later this year.

  • Tortilla Jo’s has announced that their final day of operations will be March 31.
  • Taqueria by Tortilla Jo’s will stay open until April 13.
  • They invite guests to enjoy their favorite dishes and raise a glass to all the memories they’ve made together over the past two decades.
  • Tortilla Jo’s allows guests the chance to savor authentic south-of-the-border specialties in a vibrant setting in the heart of the Downtown Disney District.
  • Downtown Disney will still offer Mexican cuisine however. First announced in 2022, Paseo and Céntrico, will be opening in 2024, replacing Catal and the Uva Bar.
  • The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will serve Mexican cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, offering guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.
