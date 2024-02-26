2024 CHOC Walk in the Park Announced for Disneyland Resort

The CHOC Walk in the Park is returning to Anaheim this summer.
What’s Happening:
- CHOC’s annual Walk in the Park, presented by Disneyland Resort, is returning this July.
- This early morning walk across Disneyland and Disney California Adventure has become a cornerstone of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s yearly fundraising efforts, all to support children’s health.
- Registration is now open for CHOC Walk teams and fundraising.
- CHOC’s Walk in the Park will take place on July 21st, 2024.
- In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of 2023’s (very rainy, hurricane-impacted) CHOC Walk in the Park.
