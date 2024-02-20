Disneyland Honors Army Soldier With Special Ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle

Disneyland Resort celebrated an Army Soldier during a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and special ceremony near Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort

The U.S. Army TWI program selects the most qualified non-commissioned and commissioned officers from across the force to serve one-year assignments with civilian industry partners to learn best practices in their specific fields before returning to the active U.S. Army for a two-year utilization assignment.

Sgt. 1st Class Nofziger, a U.S. Army Public Affairs Mass Communications Chief, and first Disneyland Resort Communications TWI Fellow, learned earlier this year (during his time working with Disneyland Resort) that he had been selected for promotion to Sgt. 1st Class, a milestone many soldiers do not reach.

As a TWI fellow, Nick knew holding his promotion and reenlistment ceremonies at Disneyland park was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and to show his Disneyland Resort teammates the other side of his life.

On Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, Nofziger hosted senior Army leaders for an interim training report with Disneyland Resort communications executives and conducted his reenlistment and promotion ceremonies at the Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland park.

At Disney, there is a long track record of respect and appreciation for the U.S. Armed Services, which began with the Company’s founders, Walt and Roy Disney, and their service to the country during the First World War.

Today, Disney remains a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans with the Heroes Work Here initiative that has hired more than 15,000 veterans since 2012.

Among the many ways Disney continues to salute those who serve in uniform include: Participating in the DoD Skillbridge program which connects transitioning service members with industry partners in real-world job experiences Contributing more than $20 million in funding and media support to veteran nonprofit organizations And hosting the 2024 Department of Defense Warriors at Walt Disney World



What They’re Saying:

Sgt. 1st Class Nick Nofziger: “From day one, I was welcomed with open arms, and they made sure I felt like a cast member, not an outsider looking in…It is not lost on me how incredibly lucky I am to train with a company that has such respect for military service. To spend a year working at the Happiest Place on Earth doing a job that I love so much, and then to be selected for promotion to senior noncommissioned officer, and to have so many senior leaders whom I respect, admire and look to for mentorship all coming here to support me is incredibly humbling.”

Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Carl, Sergeant Major of Army Public Affairs and senior enlisted advisor to the Army Chief of Public Affairs: "The Training with Industry Program is an excellent opportunity for our Army to learn and evolve with industry standards. It also helps the American public see a different side of our Army and connect with some of our service members on a more personal level. As a former TWI fellow myself, I still value today the relationships I established nearly 15 years ago when I participated in the program. I also still get the opportunity to teach others in Army Public Affairs some of the valuable lessons I learned."