As you are packing for your Disneyland trip, figuring out what is best to wear during your time at the parks can be a challenge. When it comes to how to dress at Disneyland, you want to be comfortable, presentable, and prepared. Knowing what to wear at the parks will allow you to give your full attention to having fun during your vacation!

We will take you through 5 tips for what to wear at Disneyland that will help you enjoy your best trip.

1) During your vacation, make sure to wear some Disney apparel to lean into the fun! You can really lean into the fun by “Disneybounding,” which is taking inspiration from a Disney character to style elements of your outfit (just remember that full costumes are not allowed for guests age 14 or older), or you can dress up with Disney sweatshirts, shirts, hats, or Mickey ears.

Even if it’s just a small Disney item that you are incorporating into your outfit, it can add an extra bit of magic to your day. You can either buy Disney apparel ahead of your vacation or purchase something in the parks on the first day to remember your trip by.

2) Layers are very important during a day at Disneyland! While you will likely be comfortable during the day enjoying the warm Southern California weather, the mornings and evenings can get a bit chilly.

Especially for early morning rope drop and evening shows, make sure to bring layers to throw on that will keep you comfortable, like a sweatshirt that you can tie around your waist during the day. You’ll also want to check the forecast ahead of time to see what type of weather to expect and bring a poncho if rain is forecast.

3) When deciding what to wear during your park days, you’ll want to strike a balance between being comfortable and presentable. While wearing comfortable clothes (avoiding anything tight or itchy) is one of the most important things to do at Disneyland, you also don’t want to look sloppy. Keep in mind that you’ll be seen by at least 25,000 people, and you’ll also be taking photographs throughout the day that you’ll have forever.

If you’re planning on taking PhotoPass pictures and are staying at a nearby hotel, you can always dress up for the mornings and then quickly stop by your hotel to change back into normal park clothes for the rest of the day. While enjoying the best Disneyland foods and our favorite restaurants you may also want to dress up.

4) Make sure to bring a hat and sunglasses to protect you from the sun. Especially if you’re planning on visiting during summer at Disneyland, it’s important to protect yourself from the sun. We recommend Blenders Eyewear as a great option for sunglasses!

We suggest putting Croakies on the sunglasses so that you won’t need to put them away before every ride, and you can let them hang around your neck while you don’t have them on. Bring a hat that is big enough to shield your face from the sun but can still be easily stored in your backpack while you’re not wearing it without taking up too much space.

5) Break in your shoes before your trip! While it’s so tempting to bring your brand-new shoes to Disneyland, it’s important to make sure they are broken in beforehand. You’ll be doing an average of around 8-10 miles per day of walking at the parks, and the last thing you want is to be dealing with blisters and sore feet while you’re trying to enjoy your vacation.

We recommend testing out your shoes beforehand during the weeks before your trip and determining if they are completely comfortable and supportive during a long day at the parks. For maximum comfort, we recommend bringing two pairs of shoes and alternating between them every other day. These are the best shoes for Disney.

