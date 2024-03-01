Photos: Food Booths and Menus at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024

The 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and we took a walk around the park to check out the various food and beverage offerings before all the festival booths officially opened.

First off, the Paradise Garden Grill offers some special menu items, including the Tacos Gobernador and Pistachio Cheesecake.

Special churros can also be found around the park, like these Spice Shortbread Churros.

As for the festival booths themselves, you can check out all of their menus below:

Cluck A Doodle Moo

California Craft Brews

Peppers Cali-ente

Garlic Kissed

D-Lish

Uncork California

LA Style

Earth Eats

Golden Dreams

Nuts About Cheese

More special offerings can be found around the park, like these Loaded Carnitas Pretzel Bites at a cart or craft brews at the Festival Beer Garden.

Additional vendors can also be found during the festival, offering up everything from more food and drink options to merchandise to… slime.

