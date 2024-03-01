Photos: Food Booths and Menus at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024

The 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and we took a walk around the park to check out the various food and beverage offerings before all the festival booths officially opened.
First off, the Paradise Garden Grill offers some special menu items, including the Tacos Gobernador and Pistachio Cheesecake.
Special churros can also be found around the park, like these Spice Shortbread Churros.
As for the festival booths themselves, you can check out all of their menus below:
Cluck A Doodle Moo
California Craft Brews
Peppers Cali-ente
Garlic Kissed
D-Lish
Uncork California
LA Style
Earth Eats
Golden Dreams
Nuts About Cheese
More special offerings can be found around the park, like these Loaded Carnitas Pretzel Bites at a cart or craft brews at the Festival Beer Garden.
Additional vendors can also be found during the festival, offering up everything from more food and drink options to merchandise to… slime.
More on The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival:
- The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st through April 22nd, 2024.
- The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.
- Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time during the festival! This beloved attraction celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.
- Check out some of the merchandise available at this year’s festival.