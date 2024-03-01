Photos: Magic Key Exclusives Available at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024

The 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and Magic Key Holders can take advantage of some exclusive offerings.

First, Magic Key Holders visiting the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival can take advantage of a semi-secluded dining and photo-op area.

Guests can take their food and beverages to a special dining area between the entrances to Avengers Campus

Next, Magic Key Holders can also take advantage of a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass with a commemorative Magic Key lanyard.

Guests can taste their way through the festival and Magic Key Holders can purchase a special pass with with eight digital coupons.

And finally, Magic Key Holders can pick up a special Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival T-shirt.

This new shirt design (which can be seen below) can be found at: Elias & Co. Studio Store Acorns Gifts & Goods Festival Merchandise Locations



More on The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival:

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st through April 22nd, 2024.

The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.

Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time

Check out some of the merchandise food booths