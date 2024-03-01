Video: “Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties” Debuts as Part of Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and with it the debut of a brand new stage show. Young guests can now enjoy “Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties” in Hollywoodland.

“Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties” is an interactive show for kids ages 3 through 11 inspired by the popular Disney Junior series.

With special on-screen appearances by the SuperKitties, junior chefs are invited to decorate cupcakes and discover how the magic of food saves the day by bringing everyone together.

Check out the full show below:

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st through April 22nd, 2024.

The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.

