Disney Announces New Update To Booking Dining Reservations

The ease of finding dining reservations at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is about to get even easier.
What’s Happening:
- As of now, when viewing reservation times slots at restaurants, guests can see every available time at once. No longer are “chunks” of times viewable.
- This new feature is available on both resorts’ apps and websites.
- Coming soon is a brand new feature where multiple days of availability can be viewed at once.
- With a single search, guests can view up to 10 days of availability of any given restaurant at once.
- These new features will benefit guests booking far in advance or deciding on where to eat once they end up on property.
