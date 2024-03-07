Disney Announces New Update To Booking Dining Reservations

The ease of finding dining reservations at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is about to get even easier.

What’s Happening:

As of now, when viewing reservation times slots at restaurants, guests can see every available time at once. No longer are “chunks” of times viewable.

This new feature is available on both resorts’ apps and websites.

Coming soon is a brand new feature where multiple days of availability can be viewed at once.

With a single search, guests can view up to 10 days of availability of any given restaurant at once.

These new features will benefit guests booking far in advance or deciding on where to eat once they end up on property.

More Dining News: