Foodie Guide to 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Starting April 10th, 1900 Park Fare will be welcoming guests once again at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Starting today, reservations are now open for this popular restaurant. The Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide to what guests can expect.

What’s Available:

Breakfast:

Bread Pudding with vanilla crème anglaise

Doughnut Holes tossed with shimmer

Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Double-Chocolate Muffin (Plant-based)

Guava and Cream Cheese Danish

Cinnamon Pull-apart Bread

Beef and Potato Hash

Classic Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce

Carved Ham

Croissant Breakfast Pizza

Smoked Salmon

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Spiced Tofu Scramble with Vegetables (Plant-based)

An assortment of fruit, cereals, pastries, breads as well as a variety of plant-based options

Dinner:

Peel-n-Eat Shrimp with cocktail sauce​

Tiana’s Gumbo​ with spicy andouille sausage

Baked Salmon with saffron-lemon butter

Carved Prime Rib

Curry-roasted Chicken

Roasted Garlic Sausage with tomatoes, herbs, and braised cabbage

Porchetta with Hunter’s Sauce

Couscous Salad with dried fruits, almonds, mint, and parsley

Sun-dried Tomato and Rosemary Focaccia

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Glazed Carrots

Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Grand Floridian Financier: Almond cake with sea salt caramel and toasted meringue

Toasted Coconut Cake with passion fruit custard and hibiscus crème (Plant-based)

Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake

Vanilla Cupcake

Fudge Brownie with triple chocolate mousse

Beverages:

Lavender Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with flavors of lavender (Non-alcoholic beverage)

So Many Wishes: Pomegranate green tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of stardust (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Passion Fruit Daiquiri: Diplomático Planas Extra Añejo Blanco Rum, Aperol Liqueur, passion fruit, vanilla, and lime

Strawberry Rosé Spritz: La Fête du Rosé, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and strawberry

