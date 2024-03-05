Foodie Guide to 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Starting April 10th, 1900 Park Fare will be welcoming guests once again at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Starting today, reservations are now open for this popular restaurant. The Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide to what guests can expect.

What’s Available:

Image of breakfast food items from 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Breakfast:

  • Bread Pudding with vanilla crème anglaise
  • Doughnut Holes tossed with shimmer
  • Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
  • Double-Chocolate Muffin (Plant-based)
  • Guava and Cream Cheese Danish
  • Cinnamon Pull-apart Bread
  • Beef and Potato Hash
  • Classic Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce
  • Carved Ham
  • Croissant Breakfast Pizza
  • Smoked Salmon
  • Cheesy Potato Casserole
  • Spiced Tofu Scramble with Vegetables (Plant-based)
  • An assortment of fruit, cereals, pastries, breads as well as a variety of plant-based options

Image of dinner food items from 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Dinner:

  • Peel-n-Eat Shrimp with cocktail sauce​
  • Tiana’s Gumbo​ with spicy andouille sausage
  • Baked Salmon with saffron-lemon butter  
  • Carved Prime Rib
  • Curry-roasted Chicken
  • Roasted Garlic Sausage with tomatoes, herbs, and braised cabbage
  • Porchetta with Hunter’s Sauce
  • Couscous Salad with dried fruits, almonds, mint, and parsley
  • Sun-dried Tomato and Rosemary Focaccia
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Green Beans
  • Glazed Carrots

Image of Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup and Grand Floridian Financier from 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

  • Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
  • Grand Floridian Financier: Almond cake with sea salt caramel and toasted meringue

Image of dessert food items from 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

  • Toasted Coconut Cake with passion fruit custard and hibiscus crème (Plant-based)
  • Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake
  • Vanilla Cupcake
  • Fudge Brownie with triple chocolate mousse

Image of So Many Wishes drink and Strawberry Rosé Spritz drink from 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Beverages:

  • Lavender Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with flavors of lavender (Non-alcoholic beverage)
  • So Many Wishes: Pomegranate green tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of stardust (Non-alcoholic beverage)
  • Passion Fruit Daiquiri: Diplomático Planas Extra Añejo Blanco Rum, Aperol Liqueur, passion fruit, vanilla, and lime
  • Strawberry Rosé Spritz: La Fête du Rosé, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and strawberry

 

