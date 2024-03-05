Foodie Guide to 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Starting April 10th, 1900 Park Fare will be welcoming guests once again at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Starting today, reservations are now open for this popular restaurant. The Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide to what guests can expect.
What’s Available:
Breakfast:
- Bread Pudding with vanilla crème anglaise
- Doughnut Holes tossed with shimmer
- Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
- Double-Chocolate Muffin (Plant-based)
- Guava and Cream Cheese Danish
- Cinnamon Pull-apart Bread
- Beef and Potato Hash
- Classic Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce
- Carved Ham
- Croissant Breakfast Pizza
- Smoked Salmon
- Cheesy Potato Casserole
- Spiced Tofu Scramble with Vegetables (Plant-based)
- An assortment of fruit, cereals, pastries, breads as well as a variety of plant-based options
Dinner:
- Peel-n-Eat Shrimp with cocktail sauce
- Tiana’s Gumbo with spicy andouille sausage
- Baked Salmon with saffron-lemon butter
- Carved Prime Rib
- Curry-roasted Chicken
- Roasted Garlic Sausage with tomatoes, herbs, and braised cabbage
- Porchetta with Hunter’s Sauce
- Couscous Salad with dried fruits, almonds, mint, and parsley
- Sun-dried Tomato and Rosemary Focaccia
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Glazed Carrots
- Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
- Grand Floridian Financier: Almond cake with sea salt caramel and toasted meringue
- Toasted Coconut Cake with passion fruit custard and hibiscus crème (Plant-based)
- Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake
- Vanilla Cupcake
- Fudge Brownie with triple chocolate mousse
Beverages:
- Lavender Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with flavors of lavender (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- So Many Wishes: Pomegranate green tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of stardust (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Passion Fruit Daiquiri: Diplomático Planas Extra Añejo Blanco Rum, Aperol Liqueur, passion fruit, vanilla, and lime
- Strawberry Rosé Spritz: La Fête du Rosé, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and strawberry
Planning a Trip?
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com