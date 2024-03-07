Foodie Reviews from the 2024 Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival (Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew, Cheese Pizza-Flavored Wings, Impossible Beef Stroganoff, and More)

Now through April 22, 2024, California cuisine is stepping into the spotlight at Disney California Adventure during the Food & Wine Festival. I had the opportunity to enjoy some menu items on its opening day as invited media. Upon check-in, I received the 8-item Sip and Savor Tasting Card. By the way, new for this year, you can actually choose between an 8-item or 4-item card.

The culinary adventure began with a theme park breakfast standard – churro & coffee. However, the Butterscotch Banana churro (available at Willie’s Churros) leaves behind the cinnamon sugar in favor of banana sugar and is covered in butterscotch frosting, butterscotch chips and a crunchy banana crumble. It went nicely with the Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew (Golden Dreams).This cold brew is not as sweet as one featured during Lunar New Year and the oat milk gave it a more hearty, whole wheat pancake vibe than pillowy sweet pancakes with blueberries. I don’t think I would have appreciated the oat milk as much without it paired with something sweet.

Butterscotch Banana Churro: 4 out of 4

4 out of 4 Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew: 3 out of 4

After working off a few calories on Web Slingers, it was time for another snack. The Chile Rellano Empanada (Peppers Cali-ente) was served warm and fresh. I could feel the heat through the bottom of the paper dish. The fragrances of the green chiles and melted cheeses came wafting out when I split it in half. The accompanying red sauce was where I found the heat. It was fantastic. I love that theme park foods are embracing more heat. Peppers Caliente indeed.

Chile Relleno Empanada: 4 out of 4

The highlight of the day was a beer flight at Paradise Gardens — not just because I was able to enjoy some delicious brews but also because there’s shaded seating nearby with a band performing throughout the day. Check the schedule as many different bands are going to be featured on the Paradise Gardens Bandstand and near the bay on the Palisades Stage ( a name that brings back fond memories of DCA 1.0). During my visit, Faultlines was the featured band with multi-voiced harmonies presenting classic rock hits like Hotel California.

My Build a Flight included Apricot Wheat Beer, Peach Vanilla Cream Ale, Strawberry Lemonade Cider and a Peach IPA. The cider was fantastic with tangy lemon and bright strawberry flavors. I was disappointed by the wheat beer. I found it surprisingly bland even for a beer and the bit of apricot I would catch in moments wasn’t pleasant. And while I enjoyed the Peach Vanilla Cream Ale, the Peach IPA from Fuzzy Logic was my favorite and I will be looking for it locally.

Apricot Wheat Beer: 1 out of 4

1 out of 4 Strawberry Lemonade Cider: 3 out of 4

3 out of 4 Peach Vanilla Cream Ale: 3 out of 4

3 out of 4 Peach IPA: 4 out of 4

If having to choose 4 from 9 is daunting, they also offer a pre-designed option – Fun & Fruity Flight – which includes the peach brews I enjoyed and three others:

Stereo Brewing Co. Perfect Day IPA – ABV 7.5%

– ABV 7.5% Bottle Logic Fuzzy Logic Peach IPA – ABV 7.1%

– ABV 7.1% Mother Earth Cream Co, California Creamin’ Peaches and Cream, Peach Vanilla Cream Ale – ABV 5%

– ABV 5% Golden Road, Ride On, Tropical IPA – ABV 7.2%

Among my 8 tasting choices, I was least looking forward to the Cheeseburger Bao (California Craft Brews) as I’ve not tried a bao I’ve liked. However, this proved to be a tasty dish of juicy ground beef with melted cheese with 1000 island dressing, grilled onions and slightly crunchy pickle relish. Knowing how many of my Walt Disney World friends enjoy the Cheeseburger Steamed Pods at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, I shouldn’t have been surprised and now will add it to my to-do list for a taste comparison. Judging from the various conversations I heard around me throughout the day this dish was quite popular.

Cheeseburger Bao: 4 out of 4

Nearby, I picked up Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings and BBQ Brisket Sliders (Cluck A Doodle Moo). While both were tasty and as described on the menu, I didn’t find them particularly noteworthy.

Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings: 3 out of 4

3 out of 4 BBQ Beef Brisket Slider: 3 out of 4

During a Festival welcome for the media, they also presented us with samples from various locations including the event’s newest kiosk – Earth Eats. As the wife of a vegetarian, I appreciate such an option. The stroganoff was surprisingly hearty and tasty. The mushrooms shined in the serving I received. The noodles weren’t overcooked and the onions still had a bit of crunch offering a bit of layered texture. Unfortunately, though, the tacos were rather disappointing. I’ve not had many plant-based fish replacements and I am a frequent fish eater, so I was curious about this item. It had an off-putting fishy flavor and none of the flaky light texture, so it ended up feeling wrong in my mouth. It was, however, accompanied by a delightful salsa that brought just enough heat to the dish. I’m not sure how plant-based eaters will respond to it but I wouldn’t recommend it as a first entry into plant-based dining. I didn’t finish my taco.

Impossible Beef Stroganoff: 3 out of 4

3 out of 4 Baja-style Fish Taco: 1 out of 4

Another signature item of the Festival is the Mickey-shaped Macaron made with Snickers (Nuts About Cheese). It is amazingly decadent.

Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS: 4 out of 4

With the park close approaching, the last snacks of the evening were a light, moist Raspberry Almond cake and the Springtime Bouquet Mimosa Flight (Uncork California). Seated by the illuminated Radiator Springs I sipped the Chrysanthemum Mimosa, Hibiscus Rose Mimosa and Apricot Lavender Mimosa.

Chrysanthemum Mimosa: 3 out of 4

3 out of 4 Hibiscus Rose: 3 out of 4

3 out of 4 Apricot Lavender Mimosa: 2 out of 4

2 out of 4 Raspberry Almond Cake: 3 out of 4

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs through April 24th. It’s well worth a visit!