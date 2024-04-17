Photos: Construction Efforts Take Over EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion Ahead Of Passholder Lounge Debut

Portions of the pavilion are under tarps and scaffolding as work continues in the Morocco pavilion at EPCOT’s World Showcase.

What’s Happening:

Portions of the Morocco pavilion are covered in tarps and scaffolding as work continues on this World Showcase pavilion at EPCOT.

Though the Morocco pavilion has been a center of attention the last few years since the operating participants that ran the pavilion have backed out of the pavilion as a sponsor and Disney has taken the reins of the pavilion.

The construction appears to be more of a beautification, in line with standard refurbishments on the building and main facade of the pavilion and including its beautiful fountain at the entrance.

All eyes will once again be on the pavilion this May, at least they will if they are the eyes of a Walt Disney World

Starting May 1st until June 18th, the Restaurant Marrakesh at the back of the pavilion, which has not operated as a restaurant in quite some time, will serve as a special lounge just for passholders.

Here, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can chill out in an air-conditioned area while enjoying complimentary snacks and water. They can also charge their mobile devices, pick up a complimentary passholder button, and meet with characters as they come through to say hello.

To attend, Annual Passholders must have valid admission and a theme park reservation to get into EPCOT. Keep in mind that annual passholders can also access the park and lounge on a good-to-go day for the park, or after 2:00 PM without a reservation, as long as capacity allows.