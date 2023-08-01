Joffrey’s Releases Three New Coffee Flavors Inspired by Disney Villains

With the Halloween season just around the corner, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has three new coffee flavors inspired by some of our favorite Disney villains: Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Ursula.
- Inspired by Maleficent, the Dragon Roast Brew flavored coffee, will wake you up from even the deepest sleep.
- This medium-roasted flavored coffee will bring you out of a slumber with spellbinding flavor notes of pecan, caramel, and vanilla.
- You can order the Dragon Roast Brew grounds or whole beans here.
- Have A Bite Brew flavored coffee will have you hungry for another cup.
- This medium-roasted flavored coffee is an irresistible, tempting treat with tantalizing flavor notes of apple, caramel, and cinnamon.
- You can order the Have A Bite Brew grounds or whole beans here.
- Sea Witch Brew flavored coffee is a wickedly delicious brew that will leave you speechless! This medium-roasted flavored coffee will wake up any soul with bewitching flavor notes of caramelized sugar, vanilla, and dark chocolate.
- You can order the Sea Witch Brew grounds or whole beans here.
- You can see all of the Disney-inspired offerings from Joffrey’s, including the Disney100 Disneyland and Walt Disney World blends, here.