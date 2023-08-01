Joffrey’s Releases Three New Coffee Flavors Inspired by Disney Villains

With the Halloween season just around the corner, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has three new coffee flavors inspired by some of our favorite Disney villains: Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Ursula.

Inspired by Maleficent, the Dragon Roast Brew flavored coffee, will wake you up from even the deepest sleep.

This medium-roasted flavored coffee will bring you out of a slumber with spellbinding flavor notes of pecan, caramel, and vanilla.

You can order the Dragon Roast Brew grounds or whole beans here

Have A Bite Brew flavored coffee will have you hungry for another cup.

This medium-roasted flavored coffee is an irresistible, tempting treat with tantalizing flavor notes of apple, caramel, and cinnamon.

You can order the Have A Bite Brew grounds or whole beans here

Sea Witch Brew flavored coffee is a wickedly delicious brew that will leave you speechless! This medium-roasted flavored coffee will wake up any soul with bewitching flavor notes of caramelized sugar, vanilla, and dark chocolate.

You can order the Sea Witch Brew grounds or whole beans here