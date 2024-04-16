New Disney World Passholder Magnet Hinted At On Instagram

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

A new, out-of-this-world passholder magnet has been hinted at by Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • A new Instagram post from @WDWAnnualPassholders has revealed a peak at the newest special magnet.
  • Some extraterrestrial green goo reveals a look at a pristine beach setting, hinting at Experiment 626 himself, Stitch, adorning the newest magnet.
  • More details are set to be revealed soon.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight