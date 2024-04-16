New Disney World Passholder Magnet Hinted At On Instagram

A new, out-of-this-world passholder magnet has been hinted at by Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- A new Instagram post from @WDWAnnualPassholders has revealed a peak at the newest special magnet.
- Some extraterrestrial green goo reveals a look at a pristine beach setting, hinting at Experiment 626 himself, Stitch, adorning the newest magnet.
- More details are set to be revealed soon.
