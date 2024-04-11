Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Lounge at EPCOT, Disney Store Discount Coming Soon

Walt Disney World is bringing a couple of extra benefits to annual passholders next month.

What's Happening:

If you are an annual pass holder at the Walt Disney World Resort, there are a couple extra benefits available for you starting next month as part of VIPassholder Days

These include a Passholder Lounge will be available at EPCOT DisneyStore.com

Passholder Lounge at EPCOT:

Dates & Times: May 1 to June 18, 2024, from noon to 8:00 PM daily

Location: Restaurant Marrakesh in the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT

Lounge perks (what you can do):

Chill out in an air-conditioned area

Enjoy complimentary snacks and water

Charge mobile devices

Pick up a complimentary Passholder button

Plus, special friends may stop by to say hello.

Important Information:

Subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

To enter EPCOT, Annual Passholders must have valid admission and a theme park reservation for EPCOT; or Annual Passholders may visit EPCOT without a theme park reservation on a good-to-go day for that park, or after 2:00 PM. Theme park reservations are limited and are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates.

All offerings, dates, hours of operation and locations are subject to availability, change, closure or cancellation without notice.

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand,

MagicBand+ or Disney MagicMobile pass, and a government-issued photo ID to be eligible to enter the Passholder lounge.

Limited-Time Discount for DisneyStore.com:

From May 5 to May 24, 2024, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can save 20% on purchases at DisneyStore.com—your place for all things Disney, Pixar and Star Wars

How to Redeem Your Discount:

First, check that your Annual Pass is linked to your account:

Log in to the Walt Disney World website Profile

Select “Memberships & Passes” to verify that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your account. If it’s not, then select “Add a Disney Annual Pass” to get started.

Once your pass is linked, you can enjoy this Disney Store discount! Here’s how:

Visit DisneyStore.com

Add at least one eligible item to your Bag.

In “My Bag”, enter promo code WDW20 and select “Apply”. The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your Bag.

Continue shopping or begin checkout.

