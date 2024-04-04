V.I.PASSHOLDER Days Returning to Walt Disney World Beginning May 1st

Walt Disney World has announced the return of V.I.PASSHOLDER Days for 2024, where Annual Passholders will get to partake in some limited-time offerings.

What’s Happening:

V.I.PASSHOLDER Days is set to return to Walt Disney World for 2024, after being a popular offering last June.

Last year’s event included increased discounts on food and merchandise, exclusive menu items, a new magnet, and a “Passholder Experience Location” EPCOT

Specific details for this year’s event have yet to be revealed, but Disney did tease that it will include a limited-time magnet, lounge, and discounts.

V.I.PASSHOLDER Days will take place from May 1st through June 26th, 2024 at Walt Disney World.

