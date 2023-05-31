Photos: New Annual Passholder Lounge Opens in EPCOT’s The Land for V.I.Passholder Days

V.I.Passholder Days kicked off today at Walt Disney World, and with it comes a new Annual Passholder lounge inside The Land at EPCOT.

The new Annual Passholder lounge is located in the back seating section of Sunshine Seasons, closest to the Living with the Land queue. The entrance can be pointed out by this fun photo-op featuring Spaceship Earth and Figment, as he appears in the new AP magnet.

Annual Passholders can receive a Figment sticker at the lounge, identical to the new magnet.

Also available complimentary are some M&Ms and Guardians of the Galaxy-themed Zarg Nuts, along with a water station.

Two Figment-inspired desserts, the Raspberry Lemonade Tart and A Spark of Grape Shake, are both available at Sunshine Seasons.

The tables have received some fun Annual Passholder coverings featuring some different Disney characters.

Finally, charging lockers are available for Passholders to charge their electronic devices.

V.I.Passholder Days runs daily through June 30th across Walt Disney World. Click here to see how else Passholders can celebrate this month.