Walt Disney World Reveals New Figment Annual Passholder Magnet

With just one spark of inspiration (and if you’re a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder), you can get your hands on the new Figment Annual Passholder magnet.
What’s Happening:
- After being teased last week, Walt Disney World has revealed their latest Annual Passholder magnet, featuring the beloved Figment.
- Interestingly, this marks the first time we’ve seen Figment drawn in the style of the Paul Rudish directed Mickey Mouse shorts of the last decade.
- The latest Annual Passholder exclusive magnet will be available at EPCOT’s Creations Shop beginning Wednesday, May 31st, through Friday, June 30th (while supplies last).
- Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.
- Figment follows Dumbo as the most recent Annual Passholder magnet.
- Additionally, props inspired by the new Figment Annual Passholder magnet will be available exclusively to Annual Passholders from May 31st – June 30th.
- You’ll find those near the fountains outside of Journey Into Imagination with Figment from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.
