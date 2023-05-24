Walt Disney World Reveals New Figment Annual Passholder Magnet

With just one spark of inspiration (and if you’re a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder), you can get your hands on the new Figment Annual Passholder magnet.

What’s Happening:

After being teased last week, Walt Disney World has revealed their latest Annual Passholder magnet, featuring the beloved Figment.

Interestingly, this marks the first time we’ve seen Figment drawn in the style of the Paul Rudish directed Mickey Mouse shorts of the last decade.

shorts of the last decade. The latest Annual Passholder exclusive magnet will be available at EPCOT

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

Figment follows Dumbo as the most recent Annual Passholder magnet

Additionally, props inspired by the new Figment Annual Passholder magnet will be available exclusively to Annual Passholders from May 31st – June 30th.

You’ll find those near the fountains outside of Journey Into Imagination with Figment

More Walt Disney World News: