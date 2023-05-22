Photos: “The Little Mermaid” Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Walt Disney World can also get a sneak peek at the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, ahead of its release in theaters everywhere later this month.

As with previous films and series, the sneak preview temporarily replaces the short film, One Man’s Dream , which usually closes out the attraction.

Fans will also be able to see props from the new film, a live-action adaptation of the original Walt Disney Animation Studios classic of the same name that spawned its own attraction adjacent to Walt Disney Presents at the park, Voyage of the Little Mermaid

While supplies last, fans can even get their hands on a poster for The Little Mermaid when they attend the preview at Walt Disney Presents.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars: Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters on May 26th.