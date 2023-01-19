New Dumbo Annual Passholder Magnet Arrives at EPCOT’s Creations Shop

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can now pick up a new exclusive magnet featuring Dumbo at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.

What’s Happening:

The latest Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet comes in the same cartoony style as originated in the Mickey Mouse shorts of the last decade.

Dumbo features inside a Disney “D” with a pink outline.

Passholders looking to collect the newest magnet can do so at the Creations Shop at EPCOT.

On the first day it was available (January 18th), there was quite the line of Passholders looking to add to their collection.

Pickup will be available through February 20th, 2023, while supplies last.

There will be no virtual queue for pickup. Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

Did you know you can actually bring your AP magnets to life through special augmented reality lenses and effects? Learn more in our previous post

