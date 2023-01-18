New Topiaries, Including “Encanto” Display, To Debut at EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival

Walt Disney World has announced the return of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, coming to the park on March 1st, and when guests visit, they are sure to notice a few new topiaries.

What’s Happening:

Beginning March 1 and continuing through July 5, the EPCOT International Flower and Garden festival is returning to Walt Disney World. This stunning festival features alluring gardens, whimsical topiaries, lively entertainment, beautiful merchandise and delightfully fresh cuisine.

When the festival returns this year, for the first time, topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto will make a grand appearance at the festival.

The new topiaries are set to be located near the EPCOT main entrance, and these new topiaries will surely be a stunning backdrop that will serve as this year's must-do photo moment for guests to mark their visit.

Elsewhere in the park, a new Princess Tiana topiary will grace The American Adventure

Early last Summer, the Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort played host to a display of silletas, the traditional floral arrangements from Colombia, the home country of Isabela from Encanto, who's magical powers allow her to create flowers and floral displays wherever she goes. The Downtown Disney District floral displays were inspired by Colombian culture and each silleta represented a different Business Employee Resource Group (BERG) at the Disneyland Resort and across The Walt Disney Company.

There is no guarantee that the topiary is the same from the West Coast making its way East, but the above photo (from the Downtown Disney display) is sure to give Encanto fans everywhere an idea of what to expect when they visit EPCOT during this year's International Flower and Garden Festival.