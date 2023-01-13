Figment-Focused Beacon of Magic Debuts at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicked off today and guests were treated to a variety of colorful delights. The night was capped off with a brand new Beacon of Magic show on Spaceship Earth.

The new show features audio from the original Journey Into Imagination with Dreamfinder and Figment.

We grabbed a spot to check out the new show tonight. You can check out the show in the video below:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs through February 20. You can check out our preview of the festival – including food, merchandise and more – here