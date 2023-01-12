Photos and Videos – Get a Preview of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts officially begins tomorrow (Friday, January 13), but we were lucky enough to get a preview of the festivities today, including food, merchandise, photo ops and more.

Some familiar colorful decor can already be found around EPCOT, including some unbelievable chalk art by some incredibly talented artists .

Artistic photo ops can also be found around the park, allowing guests to step right into the art. Want to learn more about the photo ops at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts? You can find more information here.

For the festival, the Odyssey building has been transformed into Figment’s Inspiration Station, where guests can find some fun interactive elements and colorful nods to the beloved character.

We also got a look at the Festival merchandise, including some Figment-inspired items that are sure to sell fast, like the new Munchling or the returning popcorn bucket.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will of course offer a wide variety of food and drink options. As you can see in the images below, guests will find everything from sweet treats to savory eats.

And whether you’re shopping or dining (Or both. Probably both) during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, you can pick up whatever you desire using this Figment-inspired gift card made specifically for the festival.

The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs from January 13th through February 20th.