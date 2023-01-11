Magical New Photo Ops Coming to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is just a couple of days away and in addition to some great food, entertainment and of course artwork, guests will find some exciting new Disney PhotoPass opportunities around the park, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

All of these colorful new themed photo ops, and more, will be available around the park for the duration of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Guests can find that one little spark with a few Magic Shots featuring Figment during the festival. Figment Wings: Most Disney PhotoPass locations in EPCOT Figment Chalk Art: At the main entrance to the park and near the entrance to World Showcase under the Monorail beam Figment Flying: Most Disney PhotoPass locations in EPCOT



This 360-degree shot will be available near the main entrance both during the day and night and it will get a little bit of artistic flair for the occasion.

Guests will once again be able to literally step into the artwork with these step-in frames.

A paintbrush prop and Magic Shot will let guests create beautiful light paintings at the entrance of the park after 6 PM.

And finally, the Pixel Stick returns to create a colorful and unique backdrop for photos. This photo op can be found near Creations Shop on the pathway to World Showcase.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins Friday, January 13th and runs through February 20.