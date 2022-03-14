Walt Disney World Releases New Annual Passholder Magnets with Augmented Reality Feature

Walt Disney World has debuted a new Annual Passholder magnet that comes with an interesting twist, a special augmented reality filter that brings the magnet to life.

Magnet distribution is available exclusively for Annual Passholders at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories in Disney Springs.

Here is the new magnet, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their modern designs.

But that’s not all. To bring your magnet to life through special augmented reality lenses and effects, first visit PassholderMagnets.com using your mobile device.

The website will give you the option of using Facebook or Snapchat to bring your magnet to life.

If you visit the website on a computer, it won’t work as intended, and will direct you to use it on a mobile device.

Here’s a look at what the process is like through Snapchat.

Simply place your magnet in front of the camera and watch Mickey and Minnie burst to life!

