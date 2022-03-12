New Food Truck Local Green Orlando Debuts at Disney Springs

Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has no shortage of great places to eat, and now it looks like it has one more. Local Green Orlando, a new food truck has debuted at Disney Springs.

This new food truck can be found in Disney Springs’ West Side, alongside other food trucks like 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa, Hot Diggity Dogs and Mac & Cheese.

Local Green Orlando offers healthier options for both vegans and pescatarians.

Local Green shares their story on their menus: “Eating well isn't just about fresh, healthy foods-for us, the community is the key ingredient. Founded in 2018, Local Green Atlanta was designed centering the need to expand access to fresh food and improve health outcomes in Atlanta's under served neighborhoods. The Local Green concept initially started as a food truck and scaled to a brick-and-mortar restaurant based in Atlanta's historical Westside community. We envision redefining the meaning of "eating well" with great tasting, affordable, nutrient rich foods paired with a cultural experience that binds us together around a meal. Local Green Orlando is proud to bring our mission, food truck, and plant based/pescatarian menu to the Orlando community.”

The menu, which you can see in its entirety below, features things like a grilled salmon wrap, beyond burger, bbq pulled jack fruit and more.