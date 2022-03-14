Photos: Swirls on the Water Dole Whip Stand Replaces AristoCrepes at Disney Springs

For all you fans of AristoCrepes at Disney Springs, we have some sad news for you. The crepe stand located near Rainforest Cafe is no more, now rebranded as Swirls on the Water, the Springs’ new home for Dole Whip.
While Swirls on the Water was not open when we passed by, we were able to get a look at the menu for the location.
With Swirls on the Water becoming the new home of Dole Whip items, the Marketplace Snacks stand now has a small new menu of waffle items.
