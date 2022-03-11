Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley Shares More Images Inside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley has shared another look at the interior of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind before the new attraction opens at EPCOT this summer.

After we got a first look at the new attraction’s load platform Instagram

The five new photos shared by Riddley show off more of the load platform, as well as some more of the design from around the building, including the Nova Corps logo (as seen above).

Riddley also shared the following caption with his photos: One of the ways that we help tell the story is by infusing details into all the various functional items that make up an attraction and this one is no different. And I’m excited to show some close up photos of these details.Angular designs, striking use of colors, and materials all help tell the story of a Nova Corps facility. The railings, station gates and floor markings (yes, the floor is pretty cool too) are all used to convey the experience in ways that might not be as obvious or apparent, but every detail is a choice that supports our story. And much of Nova Corps designs are inspired by their star symbol and that symbol makes several appearances in the space in striking illuminated graphics. Seen in these new close-up images of our station gates have a weight and scale to them to help convey the industrial nature of the area. Handrails made from stainless steel give a sturdy and durable feel and show the precision craftsmanship of the Nova Corps.An attraction of this scale includes many thousands of design details that work together to create mood, place and action – and these are just a few of the many you’ll see here. Thank you to everyone working hard to put our finishing touches on this experience – inside and out.



When it opens, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.

Imagineers have also described the attraction as a family thrill coaster, putting it somewhere between Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Actress Glenn Close is also set to reprise her role as Nova Prime from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film for the new attraction.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open this summer.