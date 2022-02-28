Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley Shares Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Load Platform

Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a look at the load platform for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind before the new attraction opens at EPCOT this summer.

On his Instagram Marvel

Riddley shared the following caption with the image: “It’s a stunning space – where EPCOT guests will get a chance to step aboard a Nova Corps ship and load into their Starjumper vehicles to take off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a race through time and space! Our ride team has been hard at work testing this innovative ride system which we call an Omnicoaster. I have had the chance to experience myself, and I can tell you – this is truly unlike anything we’ve ever done! As we get closer to our Summer 2022 opening I’ll be sharing more about the design and the wonderful details that make this experience part of our EPCOT story!”

He also shared this concept art of the load platform: