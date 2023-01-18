Photos – New Parking Lot Signs Installed at EPCOT

The transformation of EPCOT is still underway and it appears it has extended out to the Walt Disney World park’s parking lot. During a visit today, we spotted some new parking lot signs had been installed throughout the lots.

The sleek new signs aren’t actually completed just yet, as you can see in the image above, they have been installed around the existing signs.

It seems possible, with the transformation of EPCOT, these new signs could eventually give us new names for the various lots at EPCOT that mirror the changes to the park itself.

For now though, they are simply empty sign holders as we patiently await those new changes.

