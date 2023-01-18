Photos – New Parking Lot Signs Installed at EPCOT

The transformation of EPCOT is still underway and it appears it has extended out to the Walt Disney World park’s parking lot. During a visit today, we spotted some new parking lot signs had been installed throughout the lots.

  • The sleek new signs aren’t actually completed just yet, as you can see in the image above, they have been installed around the existing signs.
  • It seems possible, with the transformation of EPCOT, these new signs could eventually give us new names for the various lots at EPCOT that mirror the changes to the park itself.
  • For now though, they are simply empty sign holders as we patiently await those new changes.

