Photos – New Parking Lot Signs Installed at EPCOT

The transformation of EPCOT is still underway and it appears it has extended out to the Walt Disney World park’s parking lot. During a visit today, we spotted some new parking lot signs had been installed throughout the lots.
- The sleek new signs aren’t actually completed just yet, as you can see in the image above, they have been installed around the existing signs.
- It seems possible, with the transformation of EPCOT, these new signs could eventually give us new names for the various lots at EPCOT that mirror the changes to the park itself.
- For now though, they are simply empty sign holders as we patiently await those new changes.
