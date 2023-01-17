Josh D’Amaro Says Disney Parks Project Funds Not Impacted By Disney+ Losses

In a meeting with representatives from various fansites, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro reiterated his commitment to “dream big” and stated that losses at Disney’s media business have not impacted Disney Parks’ ability to greenlight major projects.

What’s Happening:

During a Q&A session, D’Amaro spoke to the potential of future expansion and updates at Disney Parks — without offering notes on specific projects.

D’Amaro stated that, during the shutdown, they took another look at many of the projects in the pipeline, but that they are developing projects that dream bigger than ever before.

He also stated that any price increases at the parks were not related to the losses at streaming.

While capital expenditures were down in 2022, D’Amaro said that they plan on investing more in the parks than they ever have before. This is inline with Disney’s previous guidance (note: see the “By the Numbers” section below).

D’Amaro said that he is looking forward to revealing more about the projects they are developing and that they have a lot more planned than what was revealed or teased at D23 Expo.

He also reiterated that the projects he teased at Expo, such as work in Dinoland and “ beyond Big Thunder Mountain

D’Amaro also told a story about how a performance of the Disneyland Band on Christmas Day reinforced the value of live entertainment and that they are going to continue bringing back previous entertainment offerings as well as new ones.

An example of returning entertainment is the announcement that Ariel’s Grotto and Enchanted Tales with Belle will be reopening at the Magic Kingdom

By the Numbers: