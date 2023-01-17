Magic Kingdom’s Enchanted Tales With Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Set to Reopen in Coming Weeks

Two long-awaited attraction reopenings are just around the corner in a Fantasyland…at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom! Both Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto are set to welcome guests once again in the coming days and weeks.

What’s Happening:

Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto at the Magic Kingdom have been closed since the park reopened in July of 2020 after closing due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Enchanted Tales with Belle is a highly interactive attraction where the story of Beauty and the Beast is played out by guest volunteers, most of which are children, in a confined and intimate setting that moves through several rooms together in a group cluster.

is played out by guest volunteers, most of which are children, in a confined and intimate setting that moves through several rooms together in a group cluster. Ariel’s Grotto is an elaborate character meet and greet near Under The Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid, also in Fantasyland, that also features intimate enclosed environments with large numbers of people moving through them on their way to see Ariel herself.

As guests return to Walt Disney World in droves, the two offerings sat untouched for over two years, but are now set to reopen in the near future, increasing capacity for the park and giving the fans that wanted to see Belle and Ariel the opportunity to once again.

Among the last attractions to reopen after the 2020 closure, Enchanted Tales with Belle will reopen on February 19, 2023, once again allowing guests to enter Maurice’s home, through a magic mirror and into the Beast’s castle.

Ariel’s Grotto will once again allow guests to meet The Little Mermaid herself when it reopens on January 22nd, 2023.

Both returning experiences will be added as selections to Disney Genie+ service on their respective reopening dates. With these additions, guests will have even more options to choose from when using Disney Genie+ service. As a reminder, the purchase of Disney Genie+ service is available in addition to a standby entrance.

Both attractions took shape as part of the “New Fantasyland” that debuted at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 2012. They opened alongside Gaston’s Tavern, Be Our Guest restaurant, Storybook Circus, and the aforementioned Under The Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid dark ride. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train