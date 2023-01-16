Actor & Singer Heather Headley Meets the Cast of Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tony Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning singer, Heather Headley, recently met with the cast of Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Heather Headley, who originated the role of Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King , reconnected with Simba and Timon at Walt Disney World

Headley and her family enjoyed Festival of the Lion King and met with the cast after the performance at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

In addition to appearing on Broadway in The Lion King, Headley has also provided her voice to some Disney theme park songs, including “Just One Dream” from Golden Dreams and “This is My Wish” from World of Color Disney California Adventure

