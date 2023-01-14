Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is now underway and of course, the festival comes along with some fun new, mostly Figment-themed, merchandise exclusive to the event!

An overview of some of the fantastic merchandise for this year’s event.

Of course, there’s a Spirit Jersey for the event, featuring a very artistic Figment.

All three event pins feature Figment, including an Annual Passholder exclusive.

This mug is pretty fun. Fitting in with the “Chalk Full of Character” experience in World Showcase, you’re actually invited to decorate your own mug with some chalk art (as shown below).

There is also a Festival of the Arts tumbler.

Two phone cases featuring Figment can be found on a variety of different size phone cases ($34.99).

The same design can also be found on both a white and black Apple Watch Band ($36.99).

Finally, we have the absolutely delightful Figment Fruity Fig Bar Disney Munchling.

