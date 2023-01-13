shopDisney Serves Up Figment Fruity Fig Bar Micro Plush For EPCOT Festival of the Arts

We all love baked goods and the best calorie free way to enjoy a favorite dessert is with a Disney Munchlings plush! Our favorite purple dragon, Figment, is sporting a new look as a soft, squishy, and scented micro plush designed to look like a fig bar. And yes, you can find him at shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

Ever since their debut at D23 Expo 2022 Disney Munchilings plush have been a big hit with fans. Disney is bringing the charming line of mirco plush to the EPCOT Festival of the Arts with a brand new Figment plush inspired by fruity fig bars .

Normally the mirco plush size of Disney Munchlings are sold in blind boxes so it’s a mystery which one you’ll get, but Disney is making a special exception with Figment.

He measures just 4 3/4-inches tall and is packaged in a window box, so you know you’re going home with the purple pal. And in true Munchlings fashion, he’s scented like a fruity treat and shaped like a fig bar, complete with the filling!

The Figment Fruity Fig Bar Plush is available now on shopDisney and sells for $19.99.

and sells for $19.99. This is a limited release item and guests may purchase up to two (2) per Disney account.

A link to the plush can be found below.

''’From head to tail, he's royal purple pigment, and there, voila, you've got a Figment’ This lovable fellow is your guide to EPCOT's Journey Into Imagination attraction where you take a delightful ride through the senses. Now the Figment Fruity Fig Bar Disney Munchlings Scented Plush is a treat for your senses that you can cuddle.”

Figment Fruity Fig Bar Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 3/4'' – $19.99

