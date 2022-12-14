New Figment Merchandise Coming to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in 2023

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return next month and guests will find some exciting new Figment merchandise throughout the event, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature all kinds of Figment merchandise, including the Figment Munchling seen above.

Guests will also find some colorful drinkware and even a Figment Spirit Jersey during the festival.

In addition to the merchandise, this year’s festival will also feature the work of new artists that will immerse guests in beautiful artwork filled with color, expression and soul

The lineup of artists includes: Larissa Marantz – An illustrator, cartoonist and educator who strives to create visually alluring images and enjoys teaching students of various ages how to do the same. Yesenia Moises – An Afro-Latina children’s book illustrator and toy designer who proudly portrays people of diverse backgrounds playing leading roles in fantasy adventures. Ryan Riller – An animator and illustrator featured in Disney Junior’s “Whisker Haven Tales.” Joe Ledbetter – Known for his distinctive style in painting and vinyl toy design, he has created a spectacular cast of creatures used to anthropomorphize the human condition. Kahran and Regis Bethencourt – A husband-and-wife team that aims to empower children of color by highlighting their beauty and uniqueness. Going beyond snapshots, they create thought-provoking art showcasing kids across the African Diaspora.

More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will participate in the festival including guest favorites Dylan Bonner, Fenway Fan, Jerrod Maruyama and Ashley Taylor.

Guests can also experience the long-awaited return of House of Blues and Promenade Fine Arts (previously called Wyland Galleries).

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns January 13th through February 20th, 2023, at Walt Disney World