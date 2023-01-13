Disney Re-Evaluating Concept for PLAY! Pavilion at EPCOT

With new parks maps being released in conjunction with the start of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts today, some fans have noticed that the updated leaflets no longer show the announced PLAY! Pavilion. Now, Disney says that they were reevaluating plans for the project.

What’s Happening:

Originally announced in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the PLAY! Pavilion was revealed to host a number of interactive exhibits and attractions in the space previously occupied by the Wonders of Life Pavilion.

Since then, the project has been delayed multiple times and progress has seemingly halted. Furthermore, there was no real mention of the PLAY! Pavilion at the 2022 D23 Expo.

Now, Disney says that it is reevaluating plans for the pavilion and intends to share and update on what is to come to the former Wonders of Life area at a later date.

As mentioned, this update comes as the pavilion was removed from the most recent park maps.

Meanwhile, the PLAY! Pavilion isn’t the only previously-announced EPCOT project that’s been in limbo. A refurbishment of the iconic Spaceship Earth Walt Disney World

Nevertheless, the transformation of EPCOT does continue with Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza