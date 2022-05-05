EPCOT Shares New Concept Art for World Celebration Area, Including CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza

As EPCOT prepares for the grand opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind later this month, the park is also looking ahead to other phases of its transformation. This morning, they revealed some of those plans, including new concept art for the World Celebration area, which will serve as a festival center.

What’s Happening:

As you may know, World Celebration is one of the four neighborhoods that now make up EPCOT.

This part of the park is set to see a major makeover as it prepares to become the new hub for EPCOT’s various festivals.

Disney notes that this new area will “offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo.”

Additionally, World Celebration will be home to CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza.

CommuniCore Hall will host festival programming and will be built to include exhibition space, a demonstration kitchen, a mixology bar, and more.

The Hall will also have a meet and greet location known simply as Mickey and Friends.

Back outside, CommuniCore Plaza will “have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts.”

The gardens in the area will also evolve with the seasons and will find new life at night as lighting immerses guests in an evening experience.

It should be noted that these plans seem to replace what was to be a two-story festival center as announced at the 2019 D23 Expo:

By the way, elsewhere in World Celebration, Dreamers Point and the Walt Disney statue are still in the plans, with Disney writing, “As guests pass Spaceship Earth, in the future they will discover a breathtaking new view of World Showcase from Dreamers Point. World Celebration will also feature a new statue honoring the legacy of the original dreamer, Walt Disney, plus beautiful natural environments and global design elements filled with Disney magic.”

Currently, no opening date for these areas, CommuniCore Hall, or CommuniCore Plaza have been announced — but stay tuned for further updates as EPCOT continues its transformation.