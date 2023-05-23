Walt Disney World Reveals Delicious New Summer Menu Items

A wide variety of new menu items are coming to restaurants across Walt Disney World this summer, and the Disney Parks Blog has just shared a list of what we can expect.

Le Cellier Steakhouse:

Le Cellier in EPCOT

The new appetizers include the Green Onion & Garlic Canadian Cove Mussels featuring P.E.I Mussels with ramp pistou cream, and broiled ciabatta. The Mushroom Bisque combines morel mushrooms, potatoes, and crème fraiche into a warm bowl of deliciousness. Lastly, the Jumbo Chilled Shrimp is paired with a tasty cocktail sauce and Espelette pepper cream.

For those interested in plant-based options, there are two dishes for you to try. The Fried Cauliflower appetizer is masterfully combined with Tahini espuma, pine nut brittle, and radishes. For a heartier option, the Canadian Tourtière is a chickpea and mushroom pie with braised endive, snap peas, stone fruit ketchup, and a plant-based demi-glace.

Two new entrées have made their way to Le Cellier – the Prime Steak Tartare “Kibbeh Nayeh” with Bulgar wheat, radish, mint, and a garlic aïoli, and the Grilled Scallops with caviar, zucchini fritter, patty pan squash, sweety drop pepper, and a creamy piquillo sauce.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:

At the food courts in Disney’s All-Star Resorts, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into the Korean-style IMPOSSIBLE Burger . This delicious new item features an IMPOSSIBLE patty made from plants topped with a Korean-style barbecue sauce and pickled vegetable slaw.

These locations will also be featuring a sweet treat – the Seas the Plant-based Summer, a plant-based chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles, starting on June 1st.

Over at Everything POP Shopping & Dining in Disney’s Pop Century Resort, the Cuban Burger is made up of ham, pickled pepper relish, provolone, and dijonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

The End Zone Food Court at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort is also serving up a new burger starting June 21st – the Bases Loaded Burger . This dish brings together bacon jam, an onion ring, and beer-cheese sauce on a toasted brioche bun to form a mouthwatering bite.

Also at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort, and at both Disney's All-Star Movies Resort and Disney's All-Star Music Resort in the food courts, the Sweet Summertime Favorites will be joining the offerings starting on June 1st. Designed to replicate a summertime classic, a hot dog and french fries, this new plate with chocolate sugar cookies, and raspberry dipping sauce.

If you’re looking for a little sweetness, head on over to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, where starting tomorrow, May 24th, the Centertown Market will be offering two new sundaes themed after some of your favorite Disney friends.

The Mickey Sundae is made up of vanilla-chocolate swirl soft-serve topped with mini brownies, Mickey ears, and chocolate décor. The vanilla soft-serve Minnie Sundae includes strawberry sauce, Minnie ears, a bow, and chocolate décor.

For those venturing over to Disney’s BoardWalk, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into the Strawberry Shortcake Croissant Roll at the BoardWalk Deli. This delicious new bite featuring croissant dough with strawberry filling will be available on weekends only starting, May 29th.

The Summer Berry Shortcake will make a shortcake fan out of you with a moist vanilla sponge cake, blueberry compote, strawberries, and Chantilly. This new, sweet slice will be launching on June 1st at Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

For those over 21 and looking for an adult beverage, there are a couple options for you, too!

Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is bringing seasonal flavors to your glass with a new summer Margarita Flight , featuring black cherry, spicy pineapple, raspberry, and cucumber melon margaritas starting on June 1st.

Nestled at the top of Coronado Springs Resort, you'll find Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood, which will be home to the Smoked Passion Fruit made with Agustín Blázquez Felipe II Solera Reserva Brandy, demerara syrup, passion fruit, smoked cinnamon, and a house-made frozen orange juice cube.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Over at Tamu Tamu, the Pineapple Crisp Sundae deliciously combines a pineapple crisp cake with vanilla ice cream and is topped with pineapple caramel and crispy streusel topping.

The Fried Chicken Sandwich is coming back to Restaurantosaurus on June 1st. This bite tops a warm brioche bun with crispy fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a roasted garlic aïoli.

Last month, Flame Tree Barbecue also welcomed back a fan-favorite – the Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork Sampler!

The recently added Dino Dig Ice Cream Sandwich is the perfect treat to keep you satisfied, sweet, and cool, with vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two house-made sugar cookies with chocolate sprinkles, cookie crumbs, sugar bones, and an adorable white chocolate dinosaur.