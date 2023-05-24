V.I.Passholder Days at Walt Disney World Begin Next Week with Increased Discounts, Exclusive Food and More

Walt Disney World is showing its appreciation for Annual Passholders from May 31 to June 30 with V.I.Passholder Days. Today, Disney shared just what Annual Passholders can look forward to.

Merchandise Discounts: The Passholder merchandise discount at select Disney-owned and -operated merchandise locations across Walt Disney World Resort will temporarily increase from 20% to 30%.

Food & Beverage Discounts: Discounts for food and nonalcoholic beverages will increase from 10% to 20% at select locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Discounts: Annual Passholders will receive 20% off at select Outdoor Kitchens when using a cashless form of payment at the following locations: Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market BRUNCHCOT EPCOT Farmers Feast Florida Fresh La Isla Fresca Magnolia Terrace Northern Bloom Pineapple Promenade Refreshment Outpost Refreshment Port Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina The Citrus Blossom The Honey Bee-stro hosted by National Honey Board The Land Cart hosted by AdventHealth Trowel & Trellis hosted by Impossible

Annual Passholders will receive 20% off at select Outdoor Kitchens when using a cashless form of payment at the following locations:

New Figment Magnet Pickup at Creations Shop at EPCOT: A new Annual Passholder-exclusive Figment magnet will be available at Creations Shop from May 31 to June 30 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Passholders must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass, and a government–issued photo ID to receive a magnet. (Limit one magnet per Passholder.)

Passholder-Exclusive Food and Beverage at Sunshine Seasons in The Land at EPCOT: A Spark of Grape Shake: Grape, guava, passion fruit, orange, and lime Raspberry “Lemonade” Tart: Shortbread tart filled with lemon mousse, raspberry jam, and raspberry mousse

Sunshine Seasons Passholder Experience Location in The Land at EPCOT Annual Passholders will be able to access an exclusive space at The Land pavilion to cool off and take a break from Park open to Park close.



Passholder-Exclusive Disney PhotoPass Experiences Figment Photo Props at EPCOT: Annual Passholders can pose with props inspired by the new Figment Annual Passholder magnet from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily by the fountains near Journey Into Imagination with Figment Wall-E and Eve Magic Shot at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

