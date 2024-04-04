First Look at More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Audio-Animatronics Revealed

The first episode of the new YouTube series “We Call It Imagineering” has arrived — and is giving fans a first-look at some more Audio-Animatronics from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • A new video from Imagineering shows behind the scenes footage of some new Audio-Animatronics.
  • This includes the Tiana AA we’ve previously seen photos of as well as figures depicting Louis, Mama Odie, and the new character Ralphie.

  • Disney Parks also shared a video on Instagram showing off more of the new AA figures, including Juju the Snake, Charlotte, Tiana’s mother Eudora, and another figure of Tiana herself, this time sitting down.

  • These figures will appear in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens at Magic Kingdom this summer.
  • The ride is also set to open at Disneyland later this year.

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

