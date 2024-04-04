First Look at More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Audio-Animatronics Revealed

The first episode of the new YouTube series “We Call It Imagineering” has arrived — and is giving fans a first-look at some more Audio-Animatronics from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

A new video from Imagineering shows behind the scenes footage of some new Audio-Animatronics.

This includes the Tiana AA we’ve previously seen photos of

Disney Parks also shared a video on Instagram showing off more of the new AA figures, including Juju the Snake, Charlotte, Tiana’s mother Eudora, and another figure of Tiana herself, this time sitting down.

These figures will appear in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens at Magic Kingdom this summer.

The ride is also set to open at Disneyland later this year.

