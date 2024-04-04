First Look at More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Audio-Animatronics Revealed

The first episode of the new YouTube series “We Call It Imagineering” has arrived — and is giving fans a first-look at some more Audio-Animatronics from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- A new video from Imagineering shows behind the scenes footage of some new Audio-Animatronics.
- This includes the Tiana AA we’ve previously seen photos of as well as figures depicting Louis, Mama Odie, and the new character Ralphie.
- Disney Parks also shared a video on Instagram showing off more of the new AA figures, including Juju the Snake, Charlotte, Tiana’s mother Eudora, and another figure of Tiana herself, this time sitting down.
- These figures will appear in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens at Magic Kingdom this summer.
- The ride is also set to open at Disneyland later this year.
More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:
- Disney previously revealed the critter band characters that will appear in the attraction along with even more adorable characters.
- Luckily, plushie versions of some of these characters will be available.
- You can see the latest progress on the Magic Kingdom version of the attraction in our photo report.
