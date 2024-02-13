New Look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Audio-Animatronic Released, Ride Opening This Summer at Magic Kingdom

We’re just a few months away from going down the bayou, as Walt Disney World has announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Mardi Gras today, the Disney Parks Blog Splash Mountain

In addition to the opening season, some new images have been revealed including a showcase of one of the incredible new Tiana audio animatronics.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

The ride will debut at Walt Disney World this summer followed by a Disneyland

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel