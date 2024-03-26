Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Critter Band Plushies Coming to Walt Disney World

When Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom this summer, you can bet there will be plenty of special merchandise that comes with it. We now know what at least one (or three) of those items will be: adorable plushies featuring some of the ride’s newly-introduced characters.

What’s Happening:

This morning, the Disney Parks Blog

They also announced that a set of plushies will be available at the resort.

These three plushies feature (from left to right) Beau the Opossum, Apollo the Raccoon, and Rufus the Turtle.

These three characters are part of the critter band that will perform a rendition of “Gonna Take You There” in the attraction.

Inspired by Zydeco musical stylings, the group utilizes makeshift instruments to complete their sound.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Disneyland

