Photos: Work Continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as We Near the Attraction’s Opening This Summer

As we inch closer and closer to the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this summer, we continue to monitor the new attraction’s progress.

From the surrounding area of the attraction, guests can see a now completely covered hill with minimal scaffolding still in place. The greenery and flowers have engulfed the hill, giving it a beautiful bayou look.

With the flowing water returning to the attraction last month, the ride has begun testing recently. A sign has been put in place to let guests know that it is in fact only testing and not yet open to the public.

Along the sides of the attraction, more pathways have been opened, allowing guests to see more of the beautiful mural that’s been added to the building.

Construction walls have also come down around the entrance and exit of the former Briar Patch gift shop, which will no doubt soon offer plenty of The Princess and the Frog merchandise.

About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including: Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen Michael Leon Wooley as Louis Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana



Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel