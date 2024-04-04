“Beyond Big Thunder” Permit Process Expected to Begin Soon Following CFTOD Settlement Agreement

Now that Disney has settled its state-level lawsuit with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), Walt Disney World is expected to begin the permit process for the long-teased “Beyond Big Thunder” project in the coming weeks.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World is readying plans to start the permit process for a major expansion at Magic Kingdom

This comes on the heels of the company reaching a settlement agreement with the CFTOD.

The District also recently saw the hiring of a new Administrator, Stephanie Kopelousos, and appointment of Craig Mateer to the Board. They replace Glen Gilzean and Martin Garcia, respectively.

During this week’s Meeting of Shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger referenced the agreement with the CFTOD, stating that it was a “ win-win

With that in mind, the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event would give Disney the opportunity to finally announce solid plans for Walt Disney World — and at a time when theme park competition in Central Florida is heating up thanks to the impending debut of Universal’s Epic Universe.

About Beyond Big Thunder: