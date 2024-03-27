Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Approves Settlement Agreement with Disney for State Lawsuit

This morning, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board voted to approve a settlement agreement with Disney in regards to a state-level lawsuit between the company and the District.
What’s Happening:
- During its meeting this morning, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board was briefed on and then voted on a settlement agreement with Disney.
- As explained, this agreement states that development agreement and comprehensive plans passed by the Reedy Creek Improvement District in its final days are null and void.
- Instead, the plan passed by the CFTOD would continue, although the District will consult with Disney and all appropriate parties regarding review of and potential amendments to the plan.
- Also as part of the settlement, the claims and counterclaims in the state court lawsuit would be voluntarily dismissed with prejudice (meaning that these same claims cannot be refiled).
- A separate lawsuit filed by Disney related to public records would also be dismissed with prejudice and Disney will withdraw its pending records requests to the District.
- The proposed agreement would also amend the labor services agreement between the CFTOD and Reedy Creek Energy Services, ending the term in 2028 versus 2032. Automatic renewal terms in the agreement will also be deleted.
- This agreement acknowledges that Disney owns (and the CFTOD will not impede the use of) long-term mitigation credits that are created by eight permits that were paid for by Disney.
- It should be noted that that this agreement is in regards to the state-level lawsuit between the CFTOD and Disney.
- A separate federal lawsuit filed by Disney against the District and Governor Ron DeSantis is currently being appealed after an initial ruling against the company.
What they’re saying:
- Jeff Vahle, Walt Disney World’s president: “We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State.”