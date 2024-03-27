Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Approves Settlement Agreement with Disney for State Lawsuit

This morning, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board voted to approve a settlement agreement with Disney in regards to a state-level lawsuit between the company and the District.

During its meeting this morning, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board was briefed on and then voted on a settlement agreement with Disney.

As explained, this agreement states that development agreement and comprehensive plans passed by the Reedy Creek Improvement District in its final days are null and void.

Instead, the plan passed by the CFTOD would continue, although the District will consult with Disney and all appropriate parties regarding review of and potential amendments to the plan.

Also as part of the settlement, the claims and counterclaims in the state court lawsuit would be voluntarily dismissed with prejudice (meaning that these same claims cannot be refiled).

A separate lawsuit filed by Disney related to public records

The proposed agreement would also amend the labor services agreement between the CFTOD and Reedy Creek Energy Services, ending the term in 2028 versus 2032. Automatic renewal terms in the agreement will also be deleted.

This agreement acknowledges that Disney owns (and the CFTOD will not impede the use of) long-term mitigation credits that are created by eight permits that were paid for by Disney.

It should be noted that that this agreement is in regards to the state-level lawsuit between the CFTOD and Disney.

A separate federal lawsuit filed by Disney against the District and Governor Ron DeSantis is currently being appealed

