Disney Uses Recent 11th Circuit Court Of Appeals Decision In Fight Against DeSantis

Disney is citing a case surrounding Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren in their latest lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What’s Happening:

The Orlando Sentinel reports

The above decision concerned Andrew Warren, a Tampa prosecutor who was suspended by DeSantis in 2022, citing that Warren had signed efforts that went against DeSantis on gender-affirming care and abortion rights.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decided that due to this first amendment violation, Warren is able to return to his work.

Disney is arguing the same First Amendment protections apply to their current lawsuit with DeSantis over the initial “Don’t Say Gay” rebuttal from the company.

