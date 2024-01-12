Disney Uses Recent 11th Circuit Court Of Appeals Decision In Fight Against DeSantis

Disney is citing a case surrounding Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren in their latest lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
What’s Happening:
- The Orlando Sentinel reports that Thursday, Disney filed a copy of a decision from Atlanta’s 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
- The above decision concerned Andrew Warren, a Tampa prosecutor who was suspended by DeSantis in 2022, citing that Warren had signed efforts that went against DeSantis on gender-affirming care and abortion rights.
- The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decided that due to this first amendment violation, Warren is able to return to his work.
- Disney is arguing the same First Amendment protections apply to their current lawsuit with DeSantis over the initial “Don’t Say Gay” rebuttal from the company.
