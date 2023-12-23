Disney Files Lawsuit Against Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Citing Failure To Comply With Florida Public Records Law

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts filed a lawsuit late Friday accusing the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) of failing to preserve and turn over public records in violation of Florida law and the state’s constitution, according to ClickOrlando.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts reportedly filed a lawsuit late on Friday, accusing the Gov. DeSantis appointed CFTOD of failing to preserve and turn over public records – a violation of Florida law as well as the state’s constitution.

Disney is reportedly asking an Orange County circuit court judge to set an “immediate” hearing to declare that the CFTOD is unlawfully withholding public records, with the judge ordering the CFTOD to immediately provide the company with all outstanding requested records.

The lawsuit alleges that the CFTOD has failed to fully respond to a public record request the company submitted to the government agency on May 11, and accuses CFTOD of allowing District employees and board members to use personal devices and personal email and messaging for official government business without adequate processes to ensure public records are preserved or produced.

In the lawsuit, Disney claims as many as 50 employees have departed CFTOD since DeSantis appointed the new board in February, with remaining employees “exhausted” and lacking confidence in the new administration.

The lawsuit states: “On the public records front, this has led to delays, inadequate preservation, storage and production of public records, and improper and unsupported claims of privilege and exemption from disclosure, in violation of the Florida Constitution and (Florida’s Public Record Act).”

According to Disney, CFTOD relies on board members and employees, including District Administrator Glenton Gillian, to “self-select text messages or emails responsive to public record requests on their own, without technical instruction from the District or any effort to verify compliance.”

The lawsuit was filed late on Friday, December 22nd, and will likely wait until after the upcoming holiday. You can read the full lawsuit here.

This is only the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of The Walt Disney Company, the CFTOD, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. You can find out more in our post here