Disney Claims DeSantis’ Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Is “Dragging Their Feet” Providing Requested Deocuments In Lawsuit

The Walt Disney Company is saying that Walt Disney World’s governing district – made up of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees – is dragging its feet in providing requested documents in the ongoing lawsuit, according to ABC News.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s governing district – The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District – made up of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees are “dragging their feet” in providing requested documents to the Walt Disney Company in a lawsuit over who has design and construction powers over the Walt Disney World Resort in central Florida, Disney said in court papers.
- The company also accused the District of “dodging its obligations,” asking a Florida judge to delay any decision on whether the case should proceed until the company receives these documents and conducts depositions needed to argue against a summary judgment requested by the district.
- According to the court papers, Disney said that the district has “failed to produce a single document for nearly two months following Disney’s requests, broke commitments to agreed-upon deadlines, and remains in possession of discovery that Disney needs to develop its summary judgment opposition.”
- “Productions to date have been nonexistent or woefully deficient,” Disney also said in its court filing. A hearing is scheduled for mid-December, and Disney is seeking a delay of two and a half months.
- The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, formerly called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, was controlled by Disney allies for more than five decades until it was taken over by DeSantis appointees earlier this year, after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, commonly referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The law was championed by DeSantis, who currently is running for the presidential nomination.
- Shortly before control of the district changed hands from Disney to DeSantis appointees, the Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney shifting control over design and construction at Walt Disney World to the company. DeSantis’ appointees claimed the “eleventh-hour deals” neutered their powers, and the district sued the company in state court to have the contracts voided.
- Disney has filed counterclaims which include asking the state court to declare the agreements valid and enforceable. Disney also is seeking from DeSantis’ office and several state agencies internal communications, including text messages and emails, and documents.
- Disney and DeSantis and his allies also are battling in federal court, where the company has sued DeSantis, claiming the governor violated its free speech rights by punishing it for expressing opposition to the law. DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have asked a federal judge to throw out Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit, and some legal analysts believe the aforementioned text messages, emails, and documents waiting to be turned over as discovery are critical to this lawsuit as well, believing these would show a personal vendetta from DeSantis against Disney.